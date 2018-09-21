Gov Emmanuel forwards names of 5 commissioner, SA nominees to AKHA

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has forwarded the names of five nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation into the office of Commissioners and Special Adviser.

The nominees include, Uno Etim Uno(Urueoffong /Oruko), Prince Ukpong Udo Akpabio(Essien Udim), Mr. Udo Ekpenyong (Ukanafun), Otuekong Raphael Bassey (Nsit Atai) and Pastor Sunny Ibuot (Ikot Ekpene).

The House received the nominees list via a message sent to it by the governor, which was read during an emergency plenary yesterday, presided by the Speaker of the house, Mr Onofiok Luke.

The speaker directed the House Committee on Justice, Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions to screen the nominees and report back to the Assembly in the next 72 hours.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the House Committee on Public, Mr. Aniefiok Dennis, announced on the floor of the House that the nominees had been invited to appear before the committee Thursday by 4p.m., for the screening at the Assembly complex.