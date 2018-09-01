Gov Bello begs FG to intervene on federal roads in Niger state

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna- Following continuous collapse of bridges and roads in Niger State and the huge amount involved to repair them, the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has appealed to the Federal Government to hasten up its intervention on the roads in order to ease the hardship being experienced by commuters.

The Governor made the call when he carried out an on the spot assessment of the collapsed bridge at Gulbin Boka community in Mariga Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

After the inspection, the Governor directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructural Development to immediately mobilize contractors to site to ensure that the bridge was made motorable in the next 24 hours.

“This road is of great economic importance to us as a state and the country as a whole; it is of great economic importance to us as it is a federal road that links the state to Kebbi, Sokoto States as well as Niger Republic”.

“Even though contract for rehabilitation of the bridge has been awarded by the Federal Government, we cannot wait. We therefore appeal to the federal government to expedite action on federal government roads in the state.

The Governor who assured the people of the community that his administration remained committed to providing sustainable road infrastructure for the people called on them as well as other road users to be patient with the government as efforts were on to ensure that the road was fixed immediately.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development, Alh. Ibrahim Balarabe said because of the importance of the road and the urgency attached to it, the Ministry would temporarily move its office to the affected area in order to ensure quick rehabilitation of the collapsed bridge just as he appealed to the people of the community to exercise patience as the bridge would soon be made motorable for users .

Meanwhile, Chairman, Mariga Local Government , Barr. Abdullahi Sarkin Daji and the Village Head of Gulbin Boka Mal. Muhammad Zarumi commended Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello for the prompt action on the bridge.