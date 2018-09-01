Gov Bello attracts investments to Niger, commissions Stanel World Tuesday

Executive Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello in his assiduous effort to bring investments to the state, will commission Stanel World, Suleja on Tuesday, the September 4, 2018, Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu disclosed.

Stanel World is a Stanel Group’s ‘One-Stop Facility’ brand name. The luxury mega centre comes with mega gas station, Stanel owned Chicken Republic, French bakery, automated car maintenance centre, and other services.

Other products and services of Stanel Group offering in other States include Stanel tyres, Stanel oil, pharmacy store, Farmers’ Market, supermarket, home delivery services among others.

According to a statement signed by Uzochukwu on Friday, the commissioning ceremony of the luxury mega centre will be attended by dignitaries from all works of life including Gov Bello who will formally declare the facility open for business operations in the state.

“Again, Stanel World, Suleja is ready for commissioning on Tuesday, September 4. We started from Jos, Plataeu State and moved to Awka. Stanel World Awka was commissioned in June last year, 2017 and now we are set to commission our facilities in Suleja, Niger State. This confirms my word that we shall be in the 36 states of the federation within the shortest time delivering the best services to Nigerians. We are expanding in geometric progression. After Suleja, other states will be next for our investments by God’s grace.

“Hopefully the event shall be attended by dignitaries from all works of life including His Excellency, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello and his entourage.

“Our products and services are being tested and trusted as our state of the arts facilities and highly trained staff are compared to non in Nigeria.

“We are here in Suleja like other states to also creates jobs and engage youths in various skilled and unskilled jobs thereby taking them off the streets of joblessness.

“Most importantly, we thank His Excellency, Gov Bello for providing us a conducive business environment in Suleja in particular and Niger State at large.”