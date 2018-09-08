Gov. Bagudu’s Chief of Staff joins senatorial race

The Chief of Staff to Gov. Atiku Bagudu, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, has declared intention to contest for senatorial seat under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

Argungu, who was Sen. Adamu Aleiro’ s Deputy Governor from 1999 to 2003, made the declaration on Saturday when he visited APC Secretariat in Birnin Kebbi.

Newsmen report that the COS would battle for the party’s endorsement with Sen. Yahayya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial District, who is serving his first term in the Senate.

Argungu said he was prevailed upon by his people to declare for the seat owing to his capacity and achievements in the constituency.

He pledged to represent the senatorial district well, stressing that “only a proper representation can uplift the state and bring about a good leadership.”

Argungu said his area had been shortchanged and required a more vibrant representation, which he has the capacity to provide.

“If not because of my people I would not have come out to contest the position, but knowing fully well that the best thing a man can do to his people is to serve them, I have to accept.”

The aspirant advised members of the party to run the campaigns devoid of rancour and inflammatory comments.

The chief of staff pledged to work with other aspirants for the progress of the party in the state.

