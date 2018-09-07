GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 4: NBB of C lauds sponsors

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) has described as immense the support given to Nigerian boxing by Pay TV company, GOtv, through GOtv Boxing Night and GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Mr. Remi Aboderin, NBB of C Secretary-General, said the decision of the Pay TV company to introduce GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, an initiative for unearthing young and talented boxers ready to turn professional, has addressed the scarcity of good professional boxers in the country.

“GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has addressed the problem of ageing boxers by replacing them with young and vibrant ones. Every young boxer should take advantage of the initiative. The fourth edition is almost here and I advise every young boxer to enroll, “ he said.

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search will hold in Abeokuta from 13-15 September. The programme, organised by Flykite Productions, will see boxers aged between 18 and 25, take part in sparring sessions and assessed by the best boxing coaches, who will select those adjudged to be the best.