God’s covenant of peace, blessing (I)

By Lazarus Muoka

Today is a special day because we are com-me-morating the highest event in Christendom which happ-ens to be the focal point of our belief, for if Christ did not die, buried and resurrected, our belief will have been in vain and there would not have been any hope of restor-ation of the covenant we had with God before our fore-parents severed it through sin.

It is at Easter that we are re-minded of how God sent His son to die as a sacrifice for all our sins in order to res-cue us from the im-pending destruction that has been earmarked for us as a result of the sin of Adam and Eve.

Thus, by His death, burial and resurrect-ion, the covenant of peace and blessing which mank-ind originally had with God at creation was restored.

The Almighty God esta-blished this covenant with our foreparents in the Garden of Eden where He blessed them and gave them dominion over all other creatures but with a caveat not to eat the for-bidden fruit. This warning was disobey-ed and thus the covenant was placed in abeyance until Christ made the highest sacrifice to restore the covenant to mankind.

Genesis 1:28-29 says: “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have domi-nion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every li-ving thing that moveth up-on the earth.

And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat.”

God Almighty put every-thing He created under the control of man. What a bl-essing man had when everything was subjected to him. Adam was lacking no-thing in that beautiful garden where he had the privilege to among other things play host to God. But this blessing did not last as it was jet-tisoned as soon as Adam broke his part of the covenant by eat-ing the forbidd-en fruit.

Genesis 2:16-17 says: “And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the know-ledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die”.

God commanded the man to receive law, as he had received a nature but the man Adam disobeyed and allowed his will to contra-dict the holy will of God and thus sin against God. As a result of this sin man lost everything he got from God.

The conseque-nces of Adam’s disobed-ience extended to all ma-nkind as God severed all relationship with man, in-cluding the covenant of peace and blessing. Con-sequently, man started suffering and dying becau-se our first parent left a miserable inheritance, an unhappy portion of sin and death upon all post-erity.

However when God saw the wretchedness of man He sent His only begotten Son Jesus Christ to serve as propitiation for mankind; that is the atoning sacrifice by which the wrath of God is app-eased.