Give way for Saraki to move Nigeria forward ex-lawmaker pleads

* Says Senate President’s track record remarkably unique

By Soni Daniel

A second republic lawmaker, Dr. Abdullah Umar Madidi has asked the Senate President,Dr Bukola Saraki, to make up his mind and contest the 2019 presidential election, saying he possessed the needed capacity and acumen to reunite Nigerians as well as make the country the envy of other nations .

This is just as the past lawmaker added that the Senate President’s track record -both in private and public service, remained not only exemplary but indeed legendary and thus unique.

The former Federal lawmaker said Dr Saraki has proven to be a leader with huge grasp and knowledge of inherent issues in the Nigerian project and thus was in the right stead to lead the country out of its current woods.