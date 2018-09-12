….. gets award for supporting women entrepreneurs

Globacom, one of the leading telecoms operators in Nigeria, has been honoured for promoting women empowerment.

The company bagged the award of Best Women Enterprise Support Company recently at the Nigerian Women Digital Agenda Summit and Awards, NWDAS, 2018, held at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The award was presented to the company by the Centre for Cyber Awareness and Development, CECAD, the organisers of the annual women-oriented ICT summit, tagged: Nigerian Women Digital Agenda Summit and Awards.

President of CECAD, Dr. Bayero Agabi, said telecoms operators are the drivers of digital liberalisation, adding that among the telecom operators in Nigeria, Globacom stands out in its support for women in ICT.

“The company recognises that women are critical to the digital development the nation craves for and goes ahead to support women in the industry,” Dr. Bayero said.

The summit drew attendance from prominent figures in the Information and Communications Technology sector, including the regulatory body, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, the Association of Licensed Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC and Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NIRA.

Renowned human rights activist and President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr. Joe Odumakin, said there was no way anyone could deny that Globacom was king in the area of data.

“The company is not only about talk, it has done so much in terms of investment, empowerment and development of women enterprise in Nigeria and so this award is well deserved,” she said.

Globacom’s Acting Head of Unit, Call Centre, Kemi Fadipe, noted that it is important to always acknowledge the efforts of individuals and corporate bodies in Nigeria who over the years have shown support for the cause of women empowerment.

She said Globacom is among the front-running women-supporting organisations, adding that the company believes that women empowerment is a necessary step if a country is to overcome the obstacles associated with poverty and development.

“Besides, Globacom has been a pillar of support to many female entrepreneurs, assisting them with cutting-edge solutions to enable them to compete favourably and advance in their chosen fields. Globacom is also, today, the greatest supporter of entertainment and entertainers, many of whom are women,” Fadipe said.

She said the company would continue to promote the cause of women empowerment in Nigeria.