Game Reserves to become National Parks

On 10:19 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Dayo Johnson, Akure
THE Federal Government is to review the law establishing Game Reserves owned by state governments in order to upgrade them to the National Parks.

Conservator- General, National Park Service, Ibrahim Musa-Goni disclosed this in  Akure at the Annual Conference of Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WISON) held at the Federal University of Technology, (FUTA) Akure, Ondo State.

Martial Kiki, a member of the global wild cat conservation organisation Panthera, walking in front of a patrol vehicle looking for lion tracks during a lion survey at the Yankari Game Reserve in northeastern NigeriaYankari Game Reserve in northeastern Nigeria. / AFP

This, according to him, “would enable the country to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and lead to the diversifying of the economy while stemming the tide of global warming”.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Professor Joseph Fiwape, urged wildlife scientists at the conference to device means of stopping indiscriminate hunting of wild animals and burning of forests.

The National President of Wildlife Society of Nigeria, Professor Ibukunoluwa Ayodele, said the theme of the conference, ‘Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): The Role of Wildlife’, was selected to work out how government could earn revenues from eco-tourism and wildlife.

Dr Abiodun Ojo, from the University of Maiduguri, advised the public to stop deforestation. Ojo said WISON hoped that the state government will support conservation of wildlife resources to improve ecotourists visit, increase state earnings and popularize the state amongst other benefits.

 


