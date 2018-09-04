FSARS’ duty not beyond armed robbery, kidnapping — IGP team

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE South West Monitoring Committee set up by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has warned the Special Anti-Robbery Squad not to go beyond their duty of prosecution of robbery, armed robbery and kidnapping saying any officer going beyond the purview of his duty will be sanctioned.

The Monitoring Committee was set up by the Inspector General of Police, to look into the reorganization of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit (SARS, now FSARS) of the Nigerian Police.

The IGP’s committee in the Southwest led by DCP Adepojulo Ilori, said this at the SARS headquarters in Abeokuta.

Ilori said: “We are visiting all the FSARS facilities in all the commands in the South West and ensure that the IGP’s directives are strictly complied with.

“We are very sure as from now that you are going to see a positively transformed FSARS operatives that will now function as per their specific role of nipping robbery, armed robbery and kidnapping in the bud, this is why we are here.

“If not for some black sheep, the Lagos Command is doing a great job. Out of every 12, there will be a Judas. There is no organization without a black sheep but those we screened, we immediately collected the case files of those whose cases are not within robbery and kidnapping, gave them to the CP for their cases to be transferred to the state CID because the purview of their functioning is armed robbery, robbery and kidnapping.

“Every other investigation should be sent to the appropriate quarters or branches. Here in Ogun State, we are just starting and I don’t want to preempt anything.

“For now, SARS will be operating in our normal uniform until after we might have concluded our fact finding mission because the presidency will still have its input. They must work within the rubrics of the game.”