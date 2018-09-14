Freestyle Football: Obanor promises to reclaim national title in 2019

Lagos – McCharthy Obanor , the second runner-up at the National Freestyle Football Championships held in Lagos on Friday, has promised to reclaim his title in the 2019 edition of the event.



Obanor, the winner of the 2017 edition, finished third in the men’s category of the event.

NAN reports that Chinedu Ezeakabudu won the 2018 edition, while Austin Abariode finished second at the event held to herald the maiden Africa Championships which holds later today (Friday).

Obanor told NAN that he was unable to retain his title due to the injury he suffered when preparing for the championships.

“I would have loved to retain my title but circumstance beyond my control prevented me from doing so.

“I got injured while I was preparing for both the national and maiden Africa Championships.

“By God’s grace, I will be back and better in 2019 to reclaim my title ,” he said.

He, however, commended Ezeakabudu for winning the championships organised by Feet ‘N’ Tricks.

NAN reports that over 50,000 dollars prize money and a brand new car are to be won in the Africa Championships.

The freestyle football is the art and sport of juggling football using all parts of the body to entertain audiences and out-perform opponents.

It is also known as Freestyle Soccer in North America and it is a fusion of tricks with a ball, dance and music. (NAN)

