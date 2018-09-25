Fraud: Mike Ezuruonye’s Impersonator, 6 Others Jailed

It was havest of convictions for the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, today, September 24, 2018 as seven persons who were arraigned on separate count charge for different offences were convicted and sentenced to various jail term by the Federal High Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State.

One of the convict, Ekoh Noel was arraigned on a one count charge of obtaining by false pretence. He was said to have impersonated and represented himself as Mike Ezuruonye, a popular Nollywood Star on Facebook to defraud his victims.

Upon his arraignment, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge and was consequently sentenced and convicted by Justice P. I. Ajoku.

The count read: That you Ekoh Noel sometime between November and December 2017 in Benin within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did by means of fraudulent trick obtained from Faith Ojo the aggregate sum of N12, 400, 000 (Twelve million, Four Hundred thousand naira only) when you represented yourself as Mike Ezuruonye a Nollywood movie actor on Facebook with email account: ekohnoel@gmail.com, contrary to Section 421 of the Criminal Code Act, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, C38, 2004 and punishable under Section 510.

Based on the plea of the defendants, the prosecution counsel, Larry Aso Peters prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

However, defence counsel, N.I. Oriazowanlan pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercies as the convict was a first time offender and also to consider the plea bargain between the defence and the prosecution.

Justice Ajoku convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment.

In a similar vein, the Judge sentenced one Favour Ojefia to six months imprisonment for fraudulently obtaining goods worth N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only from one Imasuen Christian Osahon of Just Cute Ventures.

The convict who was arraigned on a one count charge, pleaded guilty to the charge and was consequently sentenced to six months imprisonment. The same six months is what the court ordered Alex Igbinidu to spend in prison for also defrauding Just Cute Ventures.

Also convicted by the court is Odiete Jude Erowhow who bagged six months imprisonment for fraudulently obtaining by trick the sum of N426,000.(Four Hundred and Twenty Six Thousand Naira) only from one Sunday Ogba.

Erowhow pleaded guilty to the charge when he was arraigned. However, for the duo of Atiti Anita and Godwin Iuleomen, Justice Ajoku sentenced both to two months imprisonment while Osaikhuimwan Monday, bagged one month imprisonment. The trio were also arraigned on a one count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

Source (EFCC official facebook handle).