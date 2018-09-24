France to host Davis Cup final against Croatia in Lille

The French Tennis Federation announced on Monday that it was returning to Lille for the Davis Cup final on November 23-25.



France have twice before played Davis Cup finals on clay at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the home ground of Ligue 1 club Lille.

Last year, the French beat Belgium in the final but in 2014 they lost to a Swiss team led by Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

The meeting with Croatia is a repeat of the football World Cup final in July which France won, 4-2, in Moscow.