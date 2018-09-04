Former Enugu CJ, Umezulike for burial Sept 28

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—FORMER Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike’s remains will be laid to rest at his country home, Mgbidi, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State on September, 28, 2018.

The late Chief Judge died at a London hospital on June 26, 2018.

According to his burial arrangement as announced by his son, Victor Umezulike, the late Justice’s pre-burial ceremonies will commence Monday, September 24, 2018 with a Tribute Night that will take place at Enugu Sports Club by 5pm.

Subsequently, Service of Songs will take place at Justice Umezulike Auditorium, Enugu State High Court Complex, Independence Layout by 5pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

The Service of Songs will be followed on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 by a Commendation Service at the Cathedral Church of Good Shepherd, Independence Layout, by 9 am.

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, there will be a Valedictory Court Session by 9 am at the Justice Umezulike Auditorium, while interment would eventually take place at his Mgbidi country home after a service at the Community Primary School, Ajani-Agu, Mgbidi, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The events are expected to draw the “creme de creme” of the society to pay last respects to a man of honour, a towering giant in the legal profession.