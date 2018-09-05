Former Dep Gov, Emeka to battle Oduah for Anambra North senatorial ticket

By Chris Ochayi

A former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinedu Emeka, has formally picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to contest for Anambra North Senatorial district of the state.

Dr. Emeka will contend for the position with the incumbent senator, Stella Oduah in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing newsmen after picking the form at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday, he promised to give Anambra North Senatorial district quality representation at the upper chamber.

The former commissioner under former Governor Peter Obi, said that with a solid background in the ICT, he will ensure the employment of the youths.

Asked what to expect from him if he emerges winner, he said: “Our senatorial zone has not had an impactful representation after the days of Dr Chuba Okadigbo, a very competent legislator with the exception of two or three others like Sen Joy Emordi.

“I am going to the senate to make the difference, to bring in vibrancy and let Nigerians know that Anambra North still exists.”

On his level of preparation to slug it out with the incumbent Sen Stella Oduah who moved from PDP to APGA, he said: “I don’t want to talk about individuals but issues. I just want to strategise for my election. I’d rather concern myself with what I have to do for my people.

“Your record should speak for you when you have been in office. The fundamental question is why should somebody move from one party to another? Our governor, Willie Obiano you will recall, did very well in APGA, remained in the party and got 21/21 victory.

“People who succeed tend to stay in their party. But as I said, I don’t want to talk about individuals. I have my programme, she has hers and we will present them to our people to make a choice,” he said.