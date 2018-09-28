Forget strike, independence celebration must hold – Presidency

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has assured Nigerians that the planned activities for the 58th Independence Celebration will go on in spite of the ongoing labour strike.

The SGF made this known in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Abuja. Newsmen recall that the activities lined up for the celebration are as follows;

“Friday, Sept. 28, Special Lecture and Juma‘at prayer at the National Mosque, at 11a.m, followed by a Night of Nigerian Culture featuring drama, comedy, fashion, among others at the International Conference Centre at 6p.m.

“Saturday, Sept. 29, Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, will host children from various Internally Displaced Persons Camp at Harrows Park, Wuse II, Abuja at 2pm.

“On Sunday Sept. 30, the Independence Interdenominational Church Service will take place at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Sunday at 3p.m.

“On Monday, Oct. 1 there will be a media broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari at 7a.m.

“This will be followed by independence parade at Eagles Square by Para-military and Military and Air Display by Air-force fighter jets over the skies at 9a.m.

“There will also be a dinner/gala night at the State House Banquet Hall to close the celebration at 6p.m,” he said.

NAN