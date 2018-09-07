FOMWAN: Obaseki calls on parents to train children in Godly way

Benin – Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday in Benin called on parents to bring up their children in a Godly and proper way for a better Nigeria.



Obaseki made the call while declaring open the 33rd Annual Conference of Federation of Muslim Women’s Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN),themed: “Family Life in Islam: Issues and Challenges in a Dynamic Society.“

He was represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu.

The governor stressed that children trained in a Godly way would grow in such manner, adding that it would be difficult for them to depart from such way.

He called on Muslim parents to see it as a personal responsibility to teach their children Quranic recitation, adding that when trained, such children would never engage in social vices.

Also speaking, the Wife of the, Mrs Besty Obaseki, said that the theme of the occasion would help in addressing illegal migration, human trafficking and child labour among others.

Obaseki said that youths that engaged in illegal migration believed that the society had failed them, adding that parent must live up to expectations to change such belief for good.

Earlier, the National Amirah of FOMWAN, Hajiya Halima Jibril, said that the modern trends among Nigeria youths showed that Nigerian family has lost itsvalues.

She enumerated such values to include integrity, honestly, commitment, hard work and transparency.

Jibril said that parents must live up to their responsibility by bringing the family up in the way of Allah.

She also called for all hands must to be on deck to uplift the nation by uplifting up the family in a proper way. (NAN)