Folorunsho Alakija to host ‘Let’s talk about sex’ marriage conference

Folorunsho Alakija, executive vice chair of Famfa Oil and founder of the Rose of Sharon Glorious Ministry International is set to host another thought-provoking and insightful marriage conference themed “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

The marriage conference, which will also be attended by guest speakers, Rev. Mrs. Gloria Madugba and Praise Fowowe will be held at 10 Degrees Event Centre, 32 Billings Way, Oregun in Lagos from 12pm.

The event promises to be a day of divine revelation with a focus on equipping newly weds as well as people already married and those yet to embark on their marital journey with the skills they need to cope with the challenges of a married life.