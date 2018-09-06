Focus on reports that’ll hold leaders accountable, Okowa tells journalists

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has told journalists to focus on reports targeted at holding those in authority to account, lamenting that false reports were causing damage to the nation’s polity.

Okowa, who spoke while declaring open the 5th annual conference of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, ACSPN, in Asaba, said “Until reports are focused on holding leaders to account, fake news will continue to thrive without both those churning it out and those consuming knowing that it is fake news.”

He was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, at a two-day conference with the theme: Media Narratives – Hate Speech, Fake News and Political Stability in Africa.