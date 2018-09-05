FOCAC: Nigeria has benefited from over $5bn projects – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s partnership with China through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, has resulted in the execution of vital infrastructural projects across the country, valued at over $5 billion in the last three years of his administration.

President Buhari disclosed this in his remark at the FOCAC roundtable meeting, attended by African leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, yesterday.

The president, who highlighted specific projects under FOCAC, noted that through the Chinese support, Nigeria had impressively addressed significant challenges in the areas of infrastructure, human capacity development, power, transport, agriculture and humanitarian assistance.

Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “For Nigeria, our partnership with China through the FOCAC platform, has resulted in the construction of the first urban rail system in West Africa. This $500 million project in Abuja was commissioned in July this year.”

The President also cited the construction and operation of the first rail system in Africa that uses modern Chinese standards and technology.

He said: “This 180km rail line that connects Abuja and Kaduna was commissioned two years ago at a cost of $500 million. Today the rail line is functioning efficiently with no issues – indeed, a sign that Chinese technology is world class.

“Nigeria is leveraging Chinese funding to execute $3.4 billion worth of projects at various stages of completion. These include the upgrading of airport terminals, the Lagos – Kano rail line, the Zungeru hydroelectric power project and fibre cables for our internet infrastructure.

‘’Furthermore, less than three months ago, Nigeria signed an additional $1billion loan from China for additional rolling stock for the newly constructed rail lines as well as road rehabilitation and water supply projects.”