Flooding: Reyenieju appeals to NEMA, others

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing the Warri Federal constituency in the House of Representatives Mr. Daniel Reyenieju has appealed to the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), its Delta state counterpart including relevant Non-Governmental Organizations to urgently visit Ijaw and Itsekiri communities in the Warri North Local Government Council area axis of the Warri Federal Constituency to make an on the spot assessment of some of the communities currently ravaged by floods.

The lawmaker made this disclosure yesterday in an interview with journalists in Warri.

According to him, communities like Tsekelewu, Ugbege, Yanagho, Jakpa, Orere, Ogheye among others risk being submerged; and as at today, such traditional occupations which include fishing and farming has become impossible with inhabitant currently being subjected to hunger and homelessness as a result of the current flooding.

Reyenieju appealed to both federal and State authorities to as a matter of urgency send necessary relief materials to the area including visitations.