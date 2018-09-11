Flooding: NEMA moves to tackle impending disaster in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has moved to put contingency measures on ground to cushion effects of flooding and other disasters in Rivers State.

This followed the prediction that there will be heavy flooding in parts of Rivers among other states in the country from this month.

Speaking, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, at a two-day coordination meeting of stakeholders in disaster management, organised by NEMA South-South zone, with support from Mustafa Meihaja, Director-General of the agency, Zonal Director of NEMA, Dr. Martins Ejike, noted that the body was ready to tackle disasters in the state.

Ejike said the essence of the meeting was to coordinate the different agencies and ministries in disaster management and give each of them responsibilities to handle, should the flooding occurs.

However, the Rivers State government has said it was prepared to handle the predicted 2018 flooding in parts of the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Emergency and Relief Services, Mr Chris Berewari, said the state had commenced sensitisation of residents of flood prone communities.