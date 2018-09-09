Flooding: Kogi sets up camps for Lokoja victims

The Kogi government has set up temporary camps for victims of flood in Lokoja, as more houses get submerged in the confluence city.

According to Mr Sanusi Yahaya, the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, camps have been opened in Wada Estate and Old Poly Quarters in the state’s capital city to accommodate the flood victims.

“We are already collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that relief materials and other essential facilities are provided in the camps.

“We had challenge of water supply yesterday (Saturday) because the borehole is not functioning, but we have been able to resolve that by providing alternative water supply sources.

“Light and clinic are also other challenges because the camp has not been connected to the grid, but since it is an emergency, we will solve the problems as they are being identified.

“The accommodation is adequate for the number of people currently displaced. We can still accommodate more people.

“Already, NEMA officials have visited the camps in Koton-karfe. As we speak, they are on their way to Lokoja with other teams sent by the federal government to assess the situation,” Yahaya said.

The commissioner advised residents of flood-prone communities to relocate to safer places to avoid loss of lives and property.

“All the indices that were in place before the 2012 flood are already here except for the Lagdo Dam in Cameroun that is not spilling water as yet.

“As at Saturday morning, the water level in River Niger was already 10.014 metres, compared to its 9.5 metres depth on Sept. 8, 2012; it is time to move away from water,” he said.

Mr James Ahmadu, Director of Relief and Rehabilitation, Kogi State Emergency Management Agency, who also spoke with newsmen, said that the flood victims had been trooping into the camps that were set up on Friday.

“Fifty-five households arrived the camp on Friday while additional 33 came on Saturday.

Mr Umar Zakari, the Camp Leader, told newsmen that victims from Adankolo Estate lost practically everything they had.

He commended the state government for the temporary accommodation and appealed to relevant stakeholders to assist the flood victims.

“We thank government for providing water, but we need food, mosquitoes nets, light and a clinic. Our children are getting sick,” Zakari said.

Newsmen recall that the Kogi government set up five camps to accommodate 64 communities displaced by flood in Kotokarfe, last month.

NAN