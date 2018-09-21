Flooding: Community leader appeals to govt, NPDC

By Jeremiah Erowayino

Warri—A community leader in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state, Sir Emmanuel Ejewino has called on the Delta State government and the management of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company NPDC, to urgently send relief materials to Ureju community in Warri North Local Government ravaged by floods.

Ejewino, made this appeal yesterday in an interview with journalists in Warri.

According to him, the flood situation is the worst in the history of the state, as a result of the ongoing NPDC’s exploration at Ugbetiokun directly opposite Ureju.

He appealed to both the management of NPDC and the state government to urgently visit Ureju community to make an on-the-spot assessment.