Flood: NSCDC to collaborate with stakeholder to assist victims in Delta

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) in Delta has said that it will collaborate with stakeholders to assist flood disaster victims in the state.

Mrs Sam Ego, the State Commandant of the corps, said this at a news conference on Saturday in Asaba.

Ego who was represented by the Assistant Commandant, Mr Felix Egede, noted that NSCDC was one of the lead agencies in disaster management.

“Delta state is one of the four states that the Federal Government has declared state of emergency on as a result of the flood disaster.

“Therefore, the command has mobilised a quick intervention team which consists of professionals and well trained personnel in disaster management.

“We will be collaborating with NEMA, SEMA, Red cross, and other critical stakeholder to assist victims,” she said.

Ego said that the command would also assist in the area of search and rescue, evacuation, provision of health services and distribution of food items and other relief materials.

She added that the flood disaster was now a reality and appealed to the residents of the flood-prone areas in Delta to relocate to the camps already established by the state government.

She noted that government had already provided camps in Ogbo-Afor Primary School, along ICE Road, Asaba; Ewulu, in Aniocha South Local Government Area and Kwale Technical College, Ozoro Road, Kwale.

She listed the emergency numbers through which the stakeholders could be reached as 08039560961, 07037910072 and 08037200896 for SEMA, and also 08023920396 for the Red Cross.

NAN