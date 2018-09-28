Flood kills 9-yr old girl in Anambra

AWKA—A nine-year old girl and a primary three pupil of Light International School, Okoti, in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, Miss Benedicta Izuchukwu has reportedly been killed by flood, prompting Governor Willie Obiano to ask those still residing in the flooded areas of the state to relocate immediately.

The girl’s father, Mr. Uzo Izuchukwu said his late daughter was swept away by the flood while attempting to scoop water with a bucket

According to him, efforts by Benedicta’s 11 year-old elder sister, Chukwuemelie, who was with her at the time to rescue her nearly resulted in double tragedy for the family, but timely intervention of passersby saved her. He said that Benedicta was still alive when she was brought out of the water, regretting that the three hospitals they rushed her to in the area could not provide oxygen to revive her.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, in a statement in Awka, named Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Anambra West and Anambra East as local governments worst hit by the menacing flood.

The statement read: “The government of Anambra State has renewed its directive to all residents within the coastal areas in four local government areas to immediately leave their places in view of the raging flood water threatening to overrun the areas.

“The forecast by relevant agencies that these places will experience very high levels of rainfall resulting in dangerous floods is coming to pass.

Govt to evacuate residents

“The state government has made arrangements for the effective and efficient evacuation of residents of these local government areas to relocate them to designated holding centres. The centres have been provided with sanitary facilities, water boreholes, beds, cooking utensils and foodstuffs.

“A number of water ambulances and other marine transport vehicles are on stand-by. All emergency services, including the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force and the Anambra State Fire Service, as well as the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency, have been well mobilized.

“Residents of the affected areas are therefore advised to move immediately to avoid needless dangers in the face of imminent threat to life and property.”

The government urged humanitarian and donor agencies, philanthropists and non–governmental organisations to assist in any way they deem fit to enable the people of the state to grapple with challenges of the flooding.”