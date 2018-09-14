Flood kills 2, destroys 4,000 houses in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—FLOOD from a downpour has claimed the lives of a little boy and a woman in Malumfashi and Kusada Local Government areas of Katsina State, respectively.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Haruna Rugoji, who confirmed the incident, also said over 4,000 houses were destroyed by the downpour, which affected six local government areas.

The affected local government areas are Malumfashi, Kurfi, Kusada, Baure, Daura and Musawa.

Rugoji said the woman died during an attempt to evacuate her from a building which collapsed on her.

According to Rugoji, “a building collapsed on a woman and in the process of evacuating her, her head was smashed with an axe. In Malumfashi, one small boy died last week.

“Based on the report, we visited Malumfashi last week, carried out assessment and 1,517 houses were affected.

“As for Daura, 605 houses were destroyed and in Jibia, 713. Also, as we speak, I received a report of damages from downpour from the local government chairman.

“So far, we have assessed six local government areas and received news that more than 4,000 houses are affected. It is a continuous thing.”