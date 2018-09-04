Flood: Body of Soldier who died rescuing woman recovered

The body of Warrant Officer, Marcell Nwanko of the Nigerian Army, who died while trying to rescue a woman in a flood last Thursday in Kebbi, has been recovered.

The body of late Nwanko, of 223 Light Tank Battalion, Nigerian Army Zuru, was recovered at Unashi village of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area.

Both the soldier and the woman died in the flood on Aug. 30.

Already, Gov. Atiku Bagudu had visited the Army barrack to condole with the commandant and family of the victim.

He described the deceased as a quintessential soldier who died in the service of humanity.

“Nwankwo sacrificed his life in the course of protecting someone’s life, if all Nigerians will emulate this soldier and protect one another, no nation will be better than us,” the governor said. (NAN)