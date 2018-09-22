Five men strangulated by suspected ‘Gana’ militia gang in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Five persons have been reportedly murdered by yet to be identified assailants at Tse Vue, Ayati in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

The victims where said to have been strangulated, Thursday afternoon by their attackers who were said to be from Shetile axis of the area.

A source from the area told Saturday Vanguard that the deceased could have been victims of rival cult clash.

“We cannot be certain of the reason behind the murder of the victims but from all indications they could have been victims of rival cult clash,” he said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Moses Yamu said the command was alerted about an attack in the community at about 9am on Thursday.

“When we got to Tse Vue, Ayati council ward yesterday we discovered five unconscious male victims and it was obvious that they were strangulated with ropes.

“One man was also found injured. They were all rushed to the hospital, the five were confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

“We are investigating the matter but there are allegation that the attackers were from the Shetile militia who belong to the gang of the wanted militant leader Terwase Agwazw also known as Gana.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon has ordered immediate investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the attackers. He also warned that the Command under his watch, would not hesitate to deal decisively with the law breakers,” Yamu added.