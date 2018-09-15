First Chinese film festival holds in Abuja

As part of a cultural exchange program aimed to exporting Nigerian movies to the Chinese audience and importing Chinese movies to Nigeria, the maiden edition of Chinese Film Festival has held on Wednesday, 12th September, at the Silverbird cinemas, Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja.

In attendance were dignitaries from both the Chinese Embassy in person of Mr. Lin Jing, the Charge d’affffaires of the Chinese Embassy to Nigeria and representatives of the Nigerian government, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and culture, Executive Director, National film and video censors board, Mr. Adedayo Thomasand Mr. Joshua Wang who represented StarTimes Nigeria.

According to the organisers, there exists a huge opportunity for Nollywood produced movies in China and this is one of the many steps aimed at bridging the cultural gap between China and Nigeria while promoting business opportunities in the movie industry for both countries.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Deaconess Grace IsuGekpe, “Cultures are what make countries unique and I believe we would understand each other’s culture better if we have the opportunity to watch movies from both cultures” She added that it would be a great opportunity for Nigerian movies to be aired in the Chinese box office, noting the huge opportunities it presents for the industry.

On his part, Mr. Josha Wang noted that StarTimes is firm believer of the project and is working tirelessly to ensure that the movie exchange is well implemented. He added that over the years, StarTimes had invested heavily in human capital development in Nigeria as well as investments in the movie production industry with a recently produced36-episode series in Yoruba language.

All attendees were treated to the movie Operation Red Sea, an action packed movie which provides insight into the capabilities of the Chinese military as well as resilience of the Chinese spirit to overcome challenges.