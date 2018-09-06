Firms drag NUPENG to court for allegedly forcing non-members to join strike action

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- TWO companies operating Delta in State, Victoria Manpower Solution Nigeria Limited and Sunshine Management and Consulting Limited have dragged the National Union of Petroleum and Gas Employees, NUPENG, to court for allegedly compelling laborers supplied British Oil and Gas Exploration Limited to join members of the union in an industrial strike action.

In a motion on notice by their counsel, G.O Oniomovigho, before a Delta State High Court sitting in Effurun, the plaintiffs urged the court to “grant an interlocutory injunction restraining NUPENG, either by itself or her agents from obstructing, disturbing, frustrating and interfering with the contract agreement between plaintiffs and British Oil and Gas Exploration Limited (second defendant) pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.”

Personnel Manager of 1st plaintiff, Mr. Terry Obanogun in an affidavit in support of motion, said: “NUPENG is forcefully compelling the labourers supplied to the second defendant by the 1st and 2nd plaintiffs to join the industrial action embarked upon by her members.”

He said that the contract entered by the two companies with British Oil and Gas Exploration Limited had nothing to do with NUPENG and the labourers were not its members.

At the time of this report, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the motion on notice.