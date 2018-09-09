Firm unveils video App for entertainment

By Destiny Eseaga

A video App, Vskits, developed by TRANSSNET and allows users to record themselves and share the recording on their social media pages, entertain fans and showcase their talents to the world, has been unveiled in Lagos.

In a released on behalf of TRANSSNET by Baseone Consulting Limited, a media planning and buying agency, stated: “We are always on the move trying to express ourselves at every slight or broad opportunity. Every individual has either an in-born talent or acquired skills that allow him/her freely express their abilities.

In today’s world, talents are appreciated; individuals obviously make a living from showcasing their talents and the world appreciates them. There are quite a large number of celebrities who are currently known within and beyond because of their consistency and creativity in showcasing their talents.