Firm to boost SMEs capacity through social media

By Gabriel Olawale

A multimedia agency, NixxHash Communication has concluded plans to host its maiden digital training to boost the capacity of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The training, which is slated for Thursday, 27 September, is expected to improve the skills of entrepreneurs through social media channels.

Convener of the training, Mrs Adenike Fagbemi, said the training is tagged, ‘Boost your business with social media’, a specialized initiative designed for business owners where they will be groomed on tips to help boost their brands viability online.

Mrs Fagbemi said, the training would be accommodating no fewer than 90 businesses within the environs with the aim of improving brand management hence making Ikorodu the hub of online businesses.

She said the training cut across improving online visibility of businesses using social media tools and platforms, upgrade entrepreneurs ways of writing engaging contents that will attract customers to their businesses.

However, the training will feature notable speakers including brand strategists, digital marketing experts, and communication masters, who will give participants anextra insights into taking critical steps in their business life cycle in a relaxed atmosphere.

Presentation at the event will cut across; building brands/business from ground level zero/ before you put your business online- 5 things you must do, Strategic communications for brands – streets verse cooperate, How to convert online engagement to sales/ how to audit your online presence and convert engagement to sales, keeping your brand relevant over different life cycle