Firm assures Nigerians of quality service delivery

By Moses Nosike

The Plant Manager, RC Cola, Jide Aweda, has assured Nigerians of quality service delivery of their brand that entered into the Nigerian beverage market a month and some days now.

According to him, the brand has done well in many countries of the world where it operates and Nigeria will be in exception, having been in operation since 1905 from America.

Aweda said that the idea of setting a factory like this which is a contract packaging company is new in Nigeria and when the idea came up, there were a number of people who wanted to register one product or the other but they didn’t have the resources to purchase land or equipment. “So, with this facility which is built for 11 lines, we decided to take the franchise ownership of RC Cola”.

Continuing he said, “presently, we needed a product that can play well with the existing brands in Nigeria and I’m certain the brand will compete favourably in the market. From its great taste that has gained acceptance from Nigerians, we can make a head way in our operation in Nigeria. We have invested more money in bringing in more machines to meet up with the demand in the market and that is why we started with big dealers.

“We had been in the market for years now conducting our research, and now the research will help the brand to position well”.

In addition to that, Head of Marketing, Shakiru Ogunyemi spoke to media men that the company has a lot of plans, market strategies to ensure the brand of RC Cola succeeds in Nigeria.

According to him, we have been doing our marketing experiential to make this product go all over Nigeria, because it’s not about distributing to the distributors alone but to help them push this product out. This product has been existing since 1905 and its taste is one of its kind.

Ogunyemi said further that about 70 countries are selling this product and they are selling well. I have no doubt it will sell well in Nigeria. Nigeria has a big market, we will sell well and do well”.

From the management source, it was proved that the brand has been thriving on consistency, quality and seasonal training of its workers to remain on top of the game.