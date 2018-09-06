Firemen rescue 6 from collapsed building in Kano

Kano – Firemen have rescued six persons trapped in a building which collapsed on Wednesday evening at Gwammaja in Dala Local Government area in Kano.

The Spokesman for Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, on Thursday in Kano that among those rescued was a 10- year-old boy.

“We received a distress call from Kabiru Yusuf, who lives in the neighbourhood, at about 8:14 p.m. that a building had collapsed.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 8:30 p.m.,’’ he said.

The official, however, said two of those rescued died later after they were rushed unconscious to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, while the other four victims were in critical condition at the hospital.

He gave the names of the victims as: Mohammed Malami, 10, Abba Malami, 12, Salim Malami, 1, Asmau Malami, 16, Mariam Malami, 16, and Zainab Malami 50.

According to him, the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

He said that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had predicted that there would be heavy rains this year and so people who live in old houses with cracks should renovate their buildings to prevent building collapse.(NAN)