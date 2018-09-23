Breaking News
Translate

Fire razes Ondo factory, destroys N100m worth of products

On 12:53 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Dayo Johbson, Akure

CHEMICAL products and other valuables worth over N100 million were razed by an inferno in a company, Megadot Nigeria Limited, Akure, Ondo state capital.

The company, located within the premises of the state Trade Fair Complex, Akure, housed chemicals used for the production of paints, wood finishers and  thinner lacquer, among others.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the fire incident started around 10pm on Friday as a result of alleged power surge.

An eye witness account, Kolawole Bello, said that high voltage from public power source  caused the inferno, adding that” the timely response of  Fire Service men saved the Trade  Fair Complex from burning”.

Bello said the inferno started from the chemical company before extending to other places.

Owner of the company, Bisi Ogungbemi, told newsmen that he received a call from the factory and that he thereafter made a distress call to the Fire Searvice who promptly responded.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Taofeek Abdulsaalam, who visited the scene of the incident, said  preliminary investigation into the incident indicated that the fire outbreak was caused by power surge.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.