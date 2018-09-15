FIFA’s new loan rules could throw Omeruo out of Chelsea

A new FIFA law on loan deals could force Chelsea to drastically change the way they manage their squad.

According to a report by Bild, football’s international governing body is planning to restrict the number of players sent out on loan to eight per season. Chelsea currently have 40 players temporarily plying their trade elsewhere.

The proposed limit would chiefly apply to players over the age of 21, with homegrown youngsters exempt.

Of Chelsea’s 40 loanees only 16 would currently count as homegrown youngsters, so they would need to trim their number of other loanees down from 24 to eight. Nigeria international, Kenneth Omeruo is a Chelsea player but currently on a season-long loan to Leganes in Spain.