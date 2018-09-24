FIFA The Best Award: Salah battles Modric, Ronaldo

By John Egbokhan

The Best FIFA Football Awards holds in London tonight, with Croatian captain Luka Modric, Portuguese maestro Cristiano Ronaldo and Egyptian skipper, Mohamed Salah contesting for the prized player of the year award,

It promises to be a night of colour, pomp, glitz and hours of intrigue as football’s finest acts and the biggest names in world football administration descend on the Royal Festival hall in the capital city of the United Kingdom’s for the award ceremony.

From 18:00 local time, the cameras will be clicking to capturing all the buzz from the green carpet, where hosts and presenters , Alex Thomas, Reshmin Chowdhury and Layla Anna Lee will chat with some of the most celebrated names in world football, as the likes of Ronaldo, Modric and Salah make their entrances!

The eagerly awaited ceremony finally gets underway at 19:30 local time, which will be hosted by British actor, for the second year in succession – assisted by co-host Anne-Laure Bonnet, while British rock and roll behemoth Noel Gallagher will also be performing on the night.

A host of other prizes will be handed out to deserving recipients .

The live show ends at 9pm, with all winners having been announced. Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric is tipped to beat Ronaldo and Salah to the FiFA Best Award after claiming the Best Player honour at the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, all thanks to a superb season with Los Blancos and Croatia, losing finalists at the World Cup in Moscow.