FIFA AWARD: Rhor voted Modric, Mikel voted Messi

Luka Modric Monday won FIFA’s The Best award after helping Real Madrid to win the Champions League and playing a key role for Croatia at the 2018 World Cup.

In the voting by national team coaches, captains and media, Modric earned 29.05 percent of the votes, Ronaldo finished second with 19.08 percent and third-placed Mohamed Salah received 11.23 percent.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr voted for Luka Modric to win the award, Kylian Mbappé was his second choice and Eden Hazard third.

As for Mikel, the Super Eagles captain opted for Lionel Messi, with Kylian Mbappé and Luka Modric coming second and third respectively.

Nigeria’s media representative, Okpara Christian, went for Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric in that order.

Brazilian Marta was named the FIFA women’s player of the year for the sixth time, beating Maroszán Dzsenifer (Germany) and Ada Hegerberg (Norway) to the accolade.

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi voted for Maroszán Dzsenifer (first), Kerr Sam (second) and Ada Hegerberg (third) while coach Thomas Dennerby picked Henry Amandine, Harder Pernille and Kerr Sam as his first, second and third choice respectively.

Nigeria’s media representative selected Rapinoe Megan, Renard Wendie and Marta.