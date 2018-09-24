Fidelity Pension upgrades customers and desk officers on industry devpts

THE customers and pension desk officers of Fidelity Pension Managers Limited have been upgraded with knowledge capacity courtesy of the pension manager’s interactive forum held recently in Abuja.

The interactive forum which took place at the FCDA Conference hall was aimed at sensitizing the customers and pension desk officers on latest developments in the pension industry as well as to discuss and proffer solutions to challenges they face in their day to day activities with Fidelity Pension.

The event brought together pension desk officers from the public and private sector, participants from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as representatives from the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

In her opening remarks, the Managing Director of Fidelity Pension, Mrs Amaka Andy-Azike harped the importance of Pension Desk Officers in relationship management in the pension industry.

Participants were delighted with the program and suggested that it should become a yearly event.

