FIDA elects Ortom’s Adviser as Chairperson

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs/NEPAD, Dr. Magdalyne Dura, has been elected Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Benue State chapter.



Dura was unanimously elected alongside Debbie Amine who emerged Secretary, Regina Alachi, Assistant Secretary, Michelle Terfa-Suswam, Treasurer, Blessing Ityohuan, Financial Secretary and Seasonal Addingi who was elected the Publicity secretary

In her acceptance speech, Dura promised that the new FIDA leadership, in the next three years, would be fully engaged in activities that would enhance the status of women and children by providing legal aid, legal literacy and educational programmes for women and children.

Earlier, the outgone Chairperson, Mrs. Margaret Atu, had said she was able to enhance the status of women and children and enjoined members to extend the same cooperation she received to the new leadership.