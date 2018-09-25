FIBA World Cup: I nearly dropped Sarah — Otis

D’Tigress Head Coach, Otis Hughley in a stunning fashion has revealed that Sunday’s game hero against Turkey, Sarah Ogoke nearly missed out of the 2018 FIBA Women’ World Cup.

Reflecting on Sarah’s performance after she shot the D’Tigress team to its first ever World Cup win against world number 7, Otis said making the call was a tough decision in his quest to get the team properly ready for the tournament.

On why the Celta de Vigo of Spain player who scored 22 points in the game was almost dropped, Otis said, “She was having trouble making the transition to being able to be who she was within the context of what we do as a group.

Playing Afrobasket, FIBA America and Eurobasket was different from playing the world cup and we were getting these girls ready to play the world cup and it was a tough transition for Sarah.”