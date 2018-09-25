FG to establish 6 technology acquisition centres

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Federal government said it has concluded plans to establish centres for acquisition of technology in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The centres would be recipients of Nigerian indigenous professionals returning home to use their expertise to develop the country.

Subsequently, the government has placed premium on the use of indigenous professionals and firms in the design and execution of projects involving national security.

Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made the disclosure in Enugu yesterday, when his ministry held South East Dialogue on the Presidential Order No 5, for planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigeria content in contracts, science, engineering and technology.

Onu stated that the centres are to be used for promotion of technology, utilisation, strengthening of technology management capability and info system.