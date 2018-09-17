‘FG should embrace pedagogy in education curriculum’

An award-winning author and educationist, Mrs. KelichaOchonogor, has called on the Federal Government to infuse pedagogy in school curriculum and fewer theories in order to reverse the falling standard of education in Nigeria.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos, she said her Lagos-based school, Goseld Nursery and Primary School was deploying inclusive education.

She further said the institution was more disposed to illustrative and demonstrative system of education in imparting knowledge.

She noted that the pupils are engaged in practical entrepreneurship right from the pre-school level, “Which would develop their skills, help them create jobs and consequently, help the country,” she added.

The Director of Goseld Nursery and Primary School, who authored 12 books in 2 years, which include ‘United Nations partnership with God’, ‘Darling is not Working’, ‘The citadel of learning’, ‘A product of an eight-year dream’, ‘Was Stella wrong?’ among others, posited that she is poised to build up a total child grounded in morality and spiritual uprightness.