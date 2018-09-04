FG sets up 17-man anti-corruption strategy monitoring, evaluation panel

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal Government has constituted a 17-man committee with a mandate to monitor and evaluate the implementation of its anti-corruption strategies.

The committee, which members were drawn from various government agencies and Civil Society Organisations, was inaugurated in Abuja, yesterday, by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

According to the AGF, the work of the monitoring and evaluation committee on the implementation of National Anti-Corruption Strategy will cover periods spanning 2017 to 2021.

Malami explained that National Anti-Corruption Strategy comprised five pillars: prevention, public engagement, ethical re-orientation, enforcement and sanction, and recovery and management of proceeds of crime.

He said decision to set up the team was borne out of the fourth pillar of enforcement and sanction.

“Under the fourth pillar of the National Anti-Corruption, Strategy which is enforcement and sanction, particularly the implementing structure (sub-national), it was stated that monitoring and evaluation committee should involve all sectors and which brought us all here today,” the AGF stated.

He said the primary mandate of the committee was to ensure that the National Anti-Corruption Strategy was fully implemented.

Some of the government agencies in the committee are the Head, Technical Unit on Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms; Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission; Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau; and the Director-General, Bureau for Public Service Reforms.

Civil Society groups that are to be represented on the committee are Zero Corruption Coalition, Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice, Civil Society Network Against Corruption, among others

Meanwhile, in her speech,Chairman of the committee, Mrs. Ladid Mohammed, pledged commitment of her team towards actualising its mandate.

On his part, the National Programme Manager, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Project of the European Union in Nigeria, Mr. Danladi Plang, urged members of the committee to see their roles like those of an auditor.

“You are like auditors because it is for you to challenge the data brought to you for assessment. So people will not really like the job you are doing,” Plang added.