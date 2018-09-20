FG, security agencies should free Leah Sharibu, others now – CAN president

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, the President, Christian Association Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government and all security agencies to free Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls and others in captivity of Boko Haram immediately, “before it is too late’’.

Ayokunle made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, saying that it was their constitutional responsibility.

The cleric described the captives as too young to die.

He called on religious and political leaders to collaborate with the civil society organisations and international agencies to stop untimely deaths in the country.

“The untimely deaths of citizens have given Nigeria a bad name worldwide as a barbaric nation where value is not attached to human life.

“Many Nigerians die untimely due to unchecked murderous activities of gunmen and Fulani herdsmen by the law enforcement agents.

“This has put sorrow in many people and communities all over the nation, especially, the north.”

He urged all Nigerians to join the Ecumenism for Development and Peace Initiative (EDAPI), an NGO to promote this initiative tagged “Too young to die” campaign so as to avert untimely, careless and avoidable deaths.

He said that it was regrettable that many Nigerians were living in poverty and not able to fulfill their dreams because of low income or lack of employment.

He said that substantial welfare policy was not forthcoming from government.

Also, Rev. Testimony Onifade, the Director EDAPI, called on Nigerian government, embassies, schools, churches and other public and private institutions to join the CAN President in his bid to reduce the menace of untimely death.

He said the objective of EDAPI was to sensitive and equip the grassroots religious actors toward achieving peace and development.

“The too young to die campaign solicits for support of all stakeholders within and outside the country for immediate action.

“The cry is Leah Sharibu is too young to die in captivity of Boko Haram; Nigerian youths are too young to continue to die in Mediterranean sea or Libya desert in search for livelihood.

“Even a 70 years old man is too young to die in the hand of Fulani herdsmen, human traffickers and ritualists,” Onifade said.