FG presents house to late Ocholi’s family

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – More than two years after his demise, the Federal Government has redeemed its pledge of a house to the family of late Minister of Labour and Employment, Mr James Ocholi, SAN.

Ocholi, his wife and a son died in a road accident along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on March 6, 2016.

At a brief event Thursday in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Mr Olusegun Adekunle said the gesture was was in fulfilment of the pledge by the government to the surviving children, saying, “it is a promise kept”.

The four bedroom terrace house is located at the Flower Gate Estate, along Apo Resettlement Quarters, Abuja.

Adekunle recalled that in recognition of the diligent services of the Minister, President Muhammadu Buhari had made three promises to the family during the burial ceremonies, scholarship for children in school, employment for the graduates among them and acquisition of a befitting house in Abuja.

Receiving the document of the property on behalf of his family, son of the late minister, Aaron commended the government for keeping to its promise.