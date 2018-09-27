FG declares Oct. 1 Public Holiday

By Omeiza Ajayi, with Agency Reports

ABUJA – The federal government has declared Monday, October 1 as public holiday in commemoration of Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

The declaration was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Thursday in Abuja and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of, Mohammed Umar.

Dambazau, who congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary, urged them to sustain President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s efforts at maintaining and strengthening the unity and peace of the country.

He emphasised government’s commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth, social and political development based on democratic principles.

The minister added that in the past 58 years, Nigeria had made a lot of progress and positive impact not only on the lives of its citizens but also on infrastructure development as well as international relations.