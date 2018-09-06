FG approves N6.07trn national health plan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Federal Government said, yesterday, it has approved N6.071 trillion for a comprehensive National Health Strategic Plan 2.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister, flanked by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, said the new comprehensive health plan covering 2018 to 2022, involved the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

He explained that 38.2 percent of the total amount would be spent on human resources, 34 percent on medicines, commodities and supplies, while seven percent will be for infrastructure.

Adewole said development partners took part in the presentation and approval of the plan, adding that the previous Plan 1 ranging from 2010 to 2015, was only able to achieve less than two of its 52 targets.

He also disclosed that the government was working on a plan to banish cholera from Nigeria in five years.

Some of the plans, which are in conjunction with international partners, include investment in water, general education about health and prevention.

Also briefing, Minister of State for Works, Power and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri, stated that FEC approved N5 billion for 14 kilometers road construction in Akwa Ibom State.

He said N1.097 billion was approved for argumentation of the N28 billion Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road Section one.

The council, he said, also approved N78 million for design, finance and operation of 750 kilowatts power generation facility.

Also approved was another N73 million augmentation for construction of N1.2 billion bridge in Sumaila Local Government Area in Kano State.