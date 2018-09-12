Federal Fire Service promotes 616 officers

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) said it had elevated 616 of its officers to various levels in the recent promotion released by the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prison Service Board (CDFIPB).

The service disclosed this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Miss Ugo Huan, and made available to the Newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

Huan said that 275 of the officers were elevated from the position of Assistant Superintendent Fire (ASF II) to ASF I.

She said 341 of the Fire Inspectors (FI) were elevated to the position of Senior Inspector Fire (SIF).

She said that the promotion was based on an advanced examination conducted earlier, and that some were promoted based on conversion.

Addressing the officers, the Controller General (CG) of the service, Joseph Anebi, said that their promotion meant additional responsibilities.

Anebi congratulated the newly-promoted officers and encouraged them to be committed to their duties as the promotion came with more responsibilities.

The spokesperson said that the newly-elevated officers would soon be decorated at the Federal Fire Service Headquarters.